1 man critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about an armed person in the area of Simcoe Street North and Bond Street East in Oshawa.

Investigators have released limited details about the situation, but say that one man was injured and transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment.

Authorities say there is a large police presence in the area. Simcoe Street is closed while officers investigate.

