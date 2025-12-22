5 youths arrested in connection to jewellery store robbery

Five males, all under 18 were arrested after allegedly robbing a jewellery store in Barrie on Friday.

Police say they were called to the Georgian Mall just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Callers reported that five suspects were allegedly smashing display cases at a jewellery store and sprayed pepper spray in the air.

After allegedly taking a quantity of items from the store, all five suspects fled. However, one suspect, a 14-year-old Toronto male, was held down by off-duty police officers, and arrested at the scene.

The other four suspects fled in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen from Toronto. The vehicle was located by the OPP in Essa Township a short time later but failed to stop for officers.

The vehicle was found in a ditch a short distance away, and two additional suspects, a 15-year-old Toronto male and a 14-year-old Brampton male were arrested.

After searching the area, officers located the remaining two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Brampton.

All five males are charged with:

Robbery with violence;

Disguise with intent;

Administer noxious substance;

Weapons dangerous;

Assault with a weapon;

Mischief over $5,000 and;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 15-year-old Toronto male was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, and the 17-year-old Brampton male was also charged with flight from peace officer.

Police say there is no evidence that firearms were used in this robbery. However, a backpack with numerous items of jewellery was recovered.

All five suspects were held for a bail hearing, and the 17-year-old Brampton male was released with an upcoming court date.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.