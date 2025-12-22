5 youths arrested in connection to jewellery store robbery
Posted December 22, 2025 3:54 pm.
Five males, all under 18 were arrested after allegedly robbing a jewellery store in Barrie on Friday.
Police say they were called to the Georgian Mall just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Callers reported that five suspects were allegedly smashing display cases at a jewellery store and sprayed pepper spray in the air.
After allegedly taking a quantity of items from the store, all five suspects fled. However, one suspect, a 14-year-old Toronto male, was held down by off-duty police officers, and arrested at the scene.
The other four suspects fled in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen from Toronto. The vehicle was located by the OPP in Essa Township a short time later but failed to stop for officers.
The vehicle was found in a ditch a short distance away, and two additional suspects, a 15-year-old Toronto male and a 14-year-old Brampton male were arrested.
After searching the area, officers located the remaining two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Brampton.
All five males are charged with:
- Robbery with violence;
- Disguise with intent;
- Administer noxious substance;
- Weapons dangerous;
- Assault with a weapon;
- Mischief over $5,000 and;
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The 15-year-old Toronto male was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, and the 17-year-old Brampton male was also charged with flight from peace officer.
Police say there is no evidence that firearms were used in this robbery. However, a backpack with numerous items of jewellery was recovered.
All five suspects were held for a bail hearing, and the 17-year-old Brampton male was released with an upcoming court date.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.