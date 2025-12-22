Cyberattack disrupts France’s postal service and banking during Christmas rush

FILE - A general view of France's national postal service, La Poste, in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bertrand Combaldieu, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2025 8:18 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 10:13 am.

PARIS (AP) — A suspected cyberattack knocked France’s national postal service and its banking arm offline Monday, blocking and delaying package deliveries and online payments at the height of the busy Christmas season.

The postal service, called La Poste, said in a statement that a distributed denial of service incident, or DDoS, “rendered its online services inaccessible.” It said the incident had no impact on customer data, but disrupted package and mail delivery.

At a Paris post office decked out in holiday garlands and usually bustling this time of year, employees turned away frustrated customers lining up to send or retrieve packages, including Christmas gifts.

Customers of the company’s banking arm, La Banque Postale, were blocked from using the application to approve payments or conduct other banking services. The bank redirected approvals to text messages instead.

“Our teams are mobilized to resolve the situation quickly,” the bank said in messages posted on social networks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

It came a week after France’s government was targeted by a cyberattack that disrupted the Interior Ministry, in charge of national security.

In that incident, a suspected hacker extracted a few dozen sensitive files and obtained access to data relating to police records and wanted persons, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on broadcaster France-Info. He blamed “imprudence” at the ministry for the incident. French media reported that a 22-year-old was detained.

Also last week, prosecutors said that France’s counterespionage agency is investigating a suspected cyberattack plot involving software that would have allowed remote users to control computer systems of an international passenger ferry. A Latvian crew member is in custody facing charges of having acted for an unidentified foreign power, officials said.

France and other European allies of Ukraine allege that Russia is waging “hybrid warfare” against them, using sabotage, assassinations, cyberattacks, disinformation and other hostile acts that are often hard to quickly trace back to Moscow.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

43m ago

Male injured in Kensington Market shooting

A male has been injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning. Toronto police say they were called to Augusta Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The male victim,...

14m ago

Mixed precipitation expected overnight in Toronto

Some messy weather overnight could lead to a slower commute Tuesday morning with mixed precipitation in the forecast overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area tonight will bring some light...

1h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

43m ago

Male injured in Kensington Market shooting

A male has been injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning. Toronto police say they were called to Augusta Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The male victim,...

14m ago

Mixed precipitation expected overnight in Toronto

Some messy weather overnight could lead to a slower commute Tuesday morning with mixed precipitation in the forecast overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area tonight will bring some light...

1h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

15h ago

2:36
Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents displaced by a fire at two buildings in Thorncliffe Park as they prepare to celebrate Christmas outside of their homes.

17h ago

0:43
Man critically injured in Oshawa shooting

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Oshawa.

19h ago

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

21h ago

2:41
U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The U.S. military has struck more than 70 ISIS targets in Syria, according to the Pentagon and U.S. President Donald Trump. KArling Donoghue reports.

December 20, 2025 8:45 pm EST EST

More Videos