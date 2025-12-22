Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

In December 2024, authorities in Canada and the United States began looking into a suspect who is accused of importing and exporting large quantities of controlled substances across the border.

“Through investigation, other associates were identified in connection with drugs being trafficked across York Region and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario,” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday.

The investigation began to heat up on October 25, 2025, when police executed five search warrants at residences across the GTA.

“As a result, eight suspects were charged, and 34 charges were laid,” police explained.

During the search, officers claim to have seized a large quantity of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, raw Fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA tablets and illicit cannabis.

Officers also seized more than $300,000 in cash, three firearms with ammunition and two vehicles.

Eight Charged in Project Endless



“The successful completion of this investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General in which the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported this investigation,” York Regional Police added.

The suspects and their charges are listed below: