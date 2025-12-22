Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 22, 2025 10:14 am.

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

In December 2024, authorities in Canada and the United States began looking into a suspect who is accused of importing and exporting large quantities of controlled substances across the border.

“Through investigation, other associates were identified in connection with drugs being trafficked across York Region and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario,” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday.

The investigation began to heat up on October 25, 2025, when police executed five search warrants at residences across the GTA.

“As a result, eight suspects were charged, and 34 charges were laid,” police explained.

During the search, officers claim to have seized a large quantity of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, raw Fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA tablets and illicit cannabis.

Officers also seized more than $300,000 in cash, three firearms with ammunition and two vehicles.

“The successful completion of this investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General in which the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported this investigation,” York Regional Police added.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

  • Anh Nhat Le, 30, of Markham was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
  • Hong Luong Luu, 45, of Hamilton was charged with seven counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and counselling someone to commit an offence that was not committed.
  • Josip Trdina, 43, of Georgetown was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, two counts of careless storage of a firearm and two counts of careless storage of ammunition.
  • Son Tung Nguyen, 40, of Toronto was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
  • Ahmad Rustam, 34, of Toronto was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.
  • Faisal Khalil, 27, of Toronto was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
  • Erskin Springer, 64, of Brampton was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.
  • Thi Thanh Nguyen, 44, of Hamilton was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
