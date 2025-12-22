Mixed precipitation expected overnight in Toronto

People cross the street as they trudge through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto on April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 22, 2025 9:01 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 9:22 am.

Some messy weather overnight could lead to a slower commute Tuesday morning with mixed precipitation in the forecast overnight.

An Alberta Clipper coming though the area tonight will bring some light snow combined with freezing rain an a risk of ice pellets, starting in the early evening.

The snowfall totals are likely to be around two centimetres for Toronto due to the mixed precipitation, but could get up to five centimetres.

Areas outside of Toronto, including Hamilton, could see up to 10 cm.

The periods of snow and rain will begin to taper off later Tuesday morning. It will be mainly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high of 5 C.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving low-pressure system that comes from Alberta and moves through the Plains and the Great Lakes region during the winter. It usually brings light snow, strong winds and colder temperatures along with it.

Chance of showers on Christmas Day

Following the Alberta Clipper, Christmas Day could see some rain accompanied by above average seasonal temperatures, so that means no white Christmas for the GTA.

Christmas Eve will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C and a low of -1 C while Christmas Day on Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high of 4 C, dropping to 1 C overnight.

The next round of potential precipitation will be on Boxing Day when there is a risk of freezing rain.

Top Stories

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

40m ago

Male injured in Kensington Market shooting

A male has been injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning. Toronto police say they were called to Augusta Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The male victim,...

10m ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

1h ago

Canada's fashion elite look back at the Room, a unique part of Hudson's Bay history

TORONTO — On a warm day in the middle of a November cold snap, Nicholas Mellamphy and Helen Krispis arrived at the former Hudson’s Bay flagship store in Toronto clad completely in black. The outfits...

2h ago

