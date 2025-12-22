Mixed precipitation expected overnight in Toronto

Some messy weather overnight could lead to a slower commute Tuesday morning with mixed precipitation in the forecast overnight.

An Alberta Clipper coming though the area tonight will bring some light snow combined with freezing rain an a risk of ice pellets, starting in the early evening.

The snowfall totals are likely to be around two centimetres for Toronto due to the mixed precipitation, but could get up to five centimetres.

Areas outside of Toronto, including Hamilton, could see up to 10 cm.

The periods of snow and rain will begin to taper off later Tuesday morning. It will be mainly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high of 5 C.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving low-pressure system that comes from Alberta and moves through the Plains and the Great Lakes region during the winter. It usually brings light snow, strong winds and colder temperatures along with it.

Chance of showers on Christmas Day

Following the Alberta Clipper, Christmas Day could see some rain accompanied by above average seasonal temperatures, so that means no white Christmas for the GTA.

Christmas Eve will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C and a low of -1 C while Christmas Day on Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high of 4 C, dropping to 1 C overnight.

The next round of potential precipitation will be on Boxing Day when there is a risk of freezing rain.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving low-pressure system that comes from Alberta and moves through the Plains and the Great Lakes region during the winter. It usually brings light snow, strong winds and colder temperatures along with it.