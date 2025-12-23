‘Doesn’t absolve anybody’: Maple Leafs GM Treliving talks Savard firing

Marc Savard may have paid the price, but Toronto Maple Leafs management said Tuesday the team’s power-play struggles are a group responsibility.

“The players have responsibility and this doesn’t absolve anybody. This is not we throw somebody out and blame that person. … It’s a change that we could make to change the dynamic, change maybe a little bit of the play,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said, one day after firing assistant coach Savard.

Treliving said the decision to let Savard go was ultimately his, though it was made after multiple discussions that included head coach Craig Berube.

He added that assistant coach Derek Lalonde would take a “lead active role” guiding the power play for now.

“Never fun decisions to make or fun days,” Treliving said. “Not putting blame solely on Marc Savard’s feet. We need to be better in that area. It falls on all of us.”

The Maple Leafs’ power play has just 12 goals on the season with a 13.3 per cent conversion rate. Both marks rank last in the NHL, as does their net percentage of 8.9 per cent (the Leafs have also allowed four short-handed goals).

“It’s been an area that to me has cost us points in the standings, so it’s got to be better,” Treliving said.

Toronto sits last in the Eastern Conference entering Monday’s action with 35 points and a 15-15-5 record. However, the team is just six points out of a playoff berth.

The Maple Leafs return to the ice later Tuesday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto will get a boost in the form of fefenceman Chris Tanev, who is set to return from a long injury layoff.

Toronto will get a boost in the form of fefenceman Chris Tanev, who is set to return from a long injury layoff.

Earlier Tuesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that neither Treliving nor Berube were on the hot seat in the aftermath of the Savard firing.

Treliving gave Berube a vote of confidence.

“I support Craig fully. When you go through rough stretches, that’s part of the business,” he said. “There isn’t a disconnect. We all need to be better, we all recognize that, but I think we got a really good coach.”

Berube, for his part, also bore responsibility for the struggling power play.

“It’s tough. (Savard is a) good friend, known him for a long time. It’s always tough, but we didn’t perform well enough and that’s ultimately on me,” he said.

Treliving added that he isn’t focused on a trade just for the sake of shaking things up.

“I don’t think we’re turning the page right now on the season,” he said. “We’re not here waving a white flag. You always look at change, but for the most part you have to (improve) internally.”

After facing the Penguins, the Maple Leafs will enter their holiday break, returning to action Saturday when the Battle of Ontario against the Ottawa Senators is renewed on Hockey Night in Canada in Toronto.