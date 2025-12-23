Driver flees following York collision: police
Posted December 23, 2025 7:16 pm.
A driver has fled the scene after a two-vehicle collision in York Tuesday evening.
Police say the incident happened at Mould Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West just before 6:40 p.m.
One car involved in the collision flipped, and the driver of that car fled the scene on foot, according to investigators. Meanwhile the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.
The injuries of both drivers are unknown at this time.