Federal health minister to launch strategy on men’s and boys’ health in 2026

OTTAWA — Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel says she’s planning to release a strategy on men’s and boys’ health in the new year.

Michel says she’s working with the provinces and territories and has held a roundtable discussion with colleagues from other federal departments to talk about the idea.

Advocacy group Movember and researchers from the University of British Columbia released a report last summer that called on the federal government to create such a strategy.

The group says 75,000 Canadian men died prematurely in 2023, and many of their deaths were from preventable causes.

The report found that a majority of men delayed seeking treatment for symptoms, and less than half felt listened to when they first received health care.

Michel says a strategy on men’s health will encourage collaboration on issues including mental health, addiction and public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press