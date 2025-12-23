Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas.

It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at St. Monica’s Catholic Church — named after the patron saint of mothers.

Instead, the church’s pastor, Father Damian Young-Sam-You, is opting for optimism and compassion.

The baby, who was taken to SickKids hospital after she was discovered at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday by parishioners, is doing well, Young-Sam-You told CityNews.

The mother has also been found and is currently in hospital as well.

While the pastor doesn’t know the particulars, he says he’s looking on the bright side.

“There’s a lot of positives,” he told CityNews on Tuesday. “One — that the child is healthy and safe. Two — that the mother is getting the help that she needs. And also, if the mother decides to give the daughter up for adoption, there will be a loving family that will be blessed by having a child.”

The baby’s muffled cries captured the attention on parishioners at the church in the Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue area on Sunday.

“As parishioners were coming in, someone heard a noise,” Young-Sam-You explained. “It sounded like a little baby crying.”

“They came over and they found a shoebox, and they opened the shoebox and there was a little baby there wrapped in cloth.”

Young-Sam-You said while it’s easy to rush to judgement, he implored his congregation to show compassion.

“I know people in the back were talking and they were pretty upset that a baby was just left, but I kept on telling them — you have to pray for the child, the child is in good hands right now, and the child wasn’t left outside, or in a garbage bin …at least it wasn’t that and they brought the child here where there’s traffic coming in and out… and to pray for the mom. We don’t know the mental health of the mom or how she’s doing. So I’ve been praying for the mom and praying for the child.”

Toronto police tell CityNews they responded to a call about a found child at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

“A newborn baby was located and taken to hospital. The baby’s mother has also been located. Both are receiving care,” a police spokesperson said.

It’s not clear at this point if any charges are pending.

Despite the harrowing situation, Young-Sam-You says he’s thankful that the mother put her trust in his church.

“She must have known and come in and trusted that people will take care of the baby,” he added.

“She could’ve just put the baby in a dumpster or on the ground somewhere, but she didn’t. She brought the child to a place on Sunday that traffic will be going through.”

“I think the mom probably had a sense that the child would be taken care of somehow.”