Quebec paramedics, ambulance technicians to strike Dec. 24 but keep essential service

A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 12:12 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 1:01 pm.

MONTREAL — Workers for nearly 40 ambulance services across Quebec are planning an unlimited strike beginning Christmas Eve.

The 39 unions are associated with the Fédération du préhospitalier du Québec and represent more than 2,000 paramedics and ambulance technicians across the province.

Union spokesperson Jérémie Corneau-Landry says paramedics will still be working all their shifts and the strike won’t impact services to the public.

However, he says they will be refusing some other duties, including supervising interns and transporting medical personnel.

The province’s labour tribunal has approved the unions’ plan to maintain essential services during the strike and has concluded the public won’t be put at risk.

Corneau-Landry says the workers have been without a contract since March and are calling for improvements to their pension plan as their main demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

