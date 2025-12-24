5 facing charges for allegedly stealing over $2M in merchandise from Ajax Amazon centre

A Durham Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 24, 2025 9:47 am.

Five people, including two Amazon employees, have been charged for allegedly stealing over $2 million in merchandise from an Amazon fulfillment centre in Ajax.

Durham police launched an investigation last month after they were contacted by Amazon, who alleged two employees had stolen the goods over a two-year period.

On Dec. 25, the two employees were taken into custody. A search warrant was then executed at a home in Scarborough.

Three additional suspects were arrested and police allegedly seized over $250,000 in high-end electronics and $50,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, another search warrant was executed at a storage locker in Newmarket where another $130,000 in stolen electronics and merchandise was allegedly located.

Mehul Baldevbhai Patel, 36, of Newmarket is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of stolen property over $5,000

Ashishkumar Savani, 31, of Scarborough has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000, and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Bansari Savani, 28, of Scarborough is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Yash Dhameliya, 29 and Janviben Dhameliya, 28, both of Scarborough have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

All were released on an undertaking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

35m ago

Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

Authorities said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the Highland Creek Valley beside the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

11h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

December 22, 2025 9:09 am EST EST

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

35m ago

Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

Authorities said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the Highland Creek Valley beside the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

11h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

December 22, 2025 9:09 am EST EST

Most Watched Today

2:56
Quiet Christmas Eve ahead of a potential storm

Toronto will see calm conditions and a high of 0 °C on Xmas Eve, perfect for last minute shopping, just ahead of a potential storm set to take place on Boxing Day Friday.

12h ago

2:31
An unexpected package found at local church

The priest at St. Monica's Parish is grateful for the quick response when an infant was found inside a shoebox just before Sunday mass. Baby was cared until taken to Sick Kids Hospital for care by authorities.

15h ago

1:42
Newborn baby found in shoebox left at Toronto church

A Catholic church in midtown reported finding a newborn baby in a shoebox inside the congregation, the child and its mother are being treated in hospital.

19h ago

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

22h ago

3:13
Scarborough house fire leaves two people in life-threatening condition

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

22h ago

More Videos