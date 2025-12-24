5 facing charges for allegedly stealing over $2M in merchandise from Ajax Amazon centre

Five people, including two Amazon employees, have been charged for allegedly stealing over $2 million in merchandise from an Amazon fulfillment centre in Ajax.

Durham police launched an investigation last month after they were contacted by Amazon, who alleged two employees had stolen the goods over a two-year period.

On Dec. 25, the two employees were taken into custody. A search warrant was then executed at a home in Scarborough.

Three additional suspects were arrested and police allegedly seized over $250,000 in high-end electronics and $50,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, another search warrant was executed at a storage locker in Newmarket where another $130,000 in stolen electronics and merchandise was allegedly located.

Mehul Baldevbhai Patel, 36, of Newmarket is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of stolen property over $5,000

Ashishkumar Savani, 31, of Scarborough has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000, and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Bansari Savani, 28, of Scarborough is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Yash Dhameliya, 29 and Janviben Dhameliya, 28, both of Scarborough have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

All were released on an undertaking.