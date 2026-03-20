Toronto police have arrested a 37‑year‑old man after an international child‑exploitation investigation led officers to execute a search warrant at an East Danforth home, authorities announced Friday.

Toronto police said it launched the investigation with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the United States. According to police, the case began after U.S. investigators alerted Toronto officers to online activity involving an underage girl.

Police allege the accused had been communicating online with an underage female and sent her “a number of explicit images and videos.” Following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, investigators say they seized multiple devices from the residence, located at Woodbine Avenue and Danforth Road.

A quantity of child sexual abuse and exploitation material was found on those devices, police said.

Zachary Leveque-Wilson, 37, of Toronto, was arrested and faces a series of charges, including telecommunication with a person under 18; telecommunication with a person under 16; make available child sexual abuse and exploitation material (under 18); make available child sexual abuse and exploitation material (under 16); invitation to sexual touching, three counts of accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material; make available child sexual abuse and exploitation material and two counts of possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Leveque-Wilson appeared in court Thursday morning.

Investigators say the case remains active and are urging anyone with information to contact the Sex Crimes Unit.