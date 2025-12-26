Line 6 Finch West LRT service suspended due to issues with switches as snowfall begins

A Line 6 Finch West shuttle bus is seen at Sentinel station. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 26, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated December 26, 2025 11:25 am.

As a snow system moved into the Toronto area Friday morning, TTC officials say service has been suspended all across Line 6 Finch West due to LRT track switch issues.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, alerts about Line 6 Finch West service began to appear on the TTC’s service alerts X account.

The first notice said debris on the tracks brought a closure of the line between Finch West and Driftwood stations, prompting the use of shuttle buses.

As the morning went on, subsequent updates said debris on the tracks caused a pause of service between Driftwood and Humber College stations. Eventually, the posts went on to say different portions were affected and cited blocked tracks and “communication issues.”

Related:

While there was a brief resumption in service reported at around 9:40 a.m., updates after that said there were switch issues.

CityNews contacted the TTC, which operates the Metrolinx-owned Line 6 Finch West LRT, to ask about the various service issues.

“There are multiple switch issues on the line with 20 shuttle buses now replacing train service. Metrolinx and its contracted maintainers have been advised,” a brief statement from the TTC’s media relations office saiid.

Ever since the LRT opened for public use on Dec. 7, there have been occasional issues that have caused temporary suspensions on part or all of Line 6.

The latest delays came amid ongoing complaints about trip times along the 18-stop line. Toronto city council recently directed staff to look at ways of speeding up service.

