$129M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs during last draw of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, the last draw of the year will see a top prize of $80 million and 49 $1-million Maxmillions prizes.

The past few draws have had a top prize of $80 million, which rolled over to subsequent draws, in the absence of a winner.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming officials said several Maxmillions and Encore prizes were won across the province after Friday’s draw.

They said winning tickets were bought in Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Oshawa, Prince Edward County and Wellington County as well as through OLG.ca.

The cutoff for the next draw is Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. EST.