Highway 400 fully reopen after multiple collisions

Traffic cameras show the buildup of vehicles after the northbounds lanes were closed on Sunday afternoon. (MTO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 28, 2025 1:35 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2025 3:38 pm.

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 have fully reopened after being closed due to icy conditions that led to multiple collisions in York Region.

All lanes were temporarily closed from Major Mackenzie to Lloydtown-Aurora Road around 1 p.m. and reopened approximately two hours later.

Provincial police are urging motorists to use caution while driving today and be prepared for unpredictable icy conditions.

In a social media post Sunday morning, authorities asked drivers to “stay home and stay off roadways and highways until this weather system passes.”

Top Stories

Man attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning. According to investigators, a man approached someone who was standing...

2h ago

Rainfall, freezing rain warning issued for Greater Toronto Area

Some troublesome weather is headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and Monday. Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for the entire GTA, including a yellow warning for rainfall...

1h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

5h ago

1 in 3 Canadians plan to change jobs in 2026: Study

A third of professionals in Canada are planning to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a study by the talent management firm Robert Half. In a survey of nearly 2,000 working and job...

3h ago

