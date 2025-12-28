Highway 400 fully reopen after multiple collisions

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 have fully reopened after being closed due to icy conditions that led to multiple collisions in York Region.

All lanes were temporarily closed from Major Mackenzie to Lloydtown-Aurora Road around 1 p.m. and reopened approximately two hours later.

Provincial police are urging motorists to use caution while driving today and be prepared for unpredictable icy conditions.

In a social media post Sunday morning, authorities asked drivers to “stay home and stay off roadways and highways until this weather system passes.”