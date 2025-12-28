Midair helicopter crash in New Jersey leaves 1 dead and another critically injured

Authorities look over the scene after two helicopters crashed in Hammonton, N.J., on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

By Christine Fernando And Mingson Lau, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2025 1:35 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2025 5:56 pm.

HAMMONTON, N.J. (AP) — Two helicopters crashed midair in New Jersey on Sunday, killing one person and critically injuring another, authorities say.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11:25 a.m. Video from the scene shows a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground. Police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a midair collision between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. Only the pilots were on board each aircraft. One was killed, and the other was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sal Silipino, owner of a cafe near the crash site, said the pilots were regulars at the restaurant and would often have breakfast together. He said he and other customers watched the helicopters take off before one began spiraling downward, followed by the other.

“It was shocking,” he said. “I’m still shaking after that happened.”

Hammonton is a town of about 15,000 people located in Atlantic County in the southern part of New Jersey, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia. The town has a history of agriculture and is located near the Pine Barrens, a forested wilderness area that covers more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares).

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, Friel said.

Investigators will likely first look to review any communications between the two pilots and whether they were able to see each other, said Alan Diehl, a former crash investigator for the FAA and NTSB.

“Virtually all midair collisions are a failure to what they call ‘see and avoid,’” Diehl said. “Clearly they’ll be looking at the out-of-cockpit views of the two aircraft and seeing if one pilot was approaching from the blind side.”

Although it was mostly cloudy at the time of the crash, winds were light and visibility was good, according to the weather forecasting company AccuWeather.

___

Associated Press writer Sean Murphy contributed from Oklahoma City. Fernando reported from Chicago.

Christine Fernando And Mingson Lau, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning. According to investigators, a man approached someone who was standing...

2h ago

Rainfall, freezing rain warning issued for Greater Toronto Area

Some troublesome weather is headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and Monday. Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for the entire GTA, including a yellow warning for rainfall...

1h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

5h ago

1 in 3 Canadians plan to change jobs in 2026: Study

A third of professionals in Canada are planning to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a study by the talent management firm Robert Half. In a survey of nearly 2,000 working and job...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning. According to investigators, a man approached someone who was standing...

2h ago

Rainfall, freezing rain warning issued for Greater Toronto Area

Some troublesome weather is headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and Monday. Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for the entire GTA, including a yellow warning for rainfall...

1h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

5h ago

1 in 3 Canadians plan to change jobs in 2026: Study

A third of professionals in Canada are planning to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a study by the talent management firm Robert Half. In a survey of nearly 2,000 working and job...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

23h ago

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

December 27, 2025 5:37 pm EST EST

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 26, 2025 8:42 pm EST EST

2:12
Southern Ontario hit with a blast of winter weather on Boxing Day

Toronto and the GTA was hit with a blast of winter weather as heavy snow blanketed roads on Boxing Day, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

December 26, 2025 10:38 pm EST EST

More Videos