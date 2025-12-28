Quebec man dead after being found in rip current off Florida beach

A 44-year-old Quebec man is dead after being pulled from the water off a Florida beach northeast of Orlando.

Volusia County Beach Safety, the local lifeguard and beach rescue service, writes in an email the man was found floating face down in a rip current shortly after noon on Friday, approximately 130-180 metres from shore.

Lifeguards brought him back to shore, where he was without a pulse.

The rescue service says lifesaving efforts were immediately performed by the lifeguards.

The man was transferred to Ormond Beach Fire Department followed by the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services, and was then transported to hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.