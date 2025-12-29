Anand affirms Canada’s view that Ukraine must control decisions about its sovereignty

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand delivers remarks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2025 2:38 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 6:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said she told her Ukrainian counterpart Monday that decisions about Ukraine’s sovereignty must be made by Kyiv itself.

Anand’s conversation with Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, followed Canada’s recent commitment of an additional $2.5 billion in economic assistance to the country as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Anand said in a social media post that, as always, “Minister Sybiha and I will continue to be in touch.”

Ukraine has been trying to fend off Russia since 2014, when Moscow illegally annexed Crimea and Russian-backed separatists took up arms in the Donbas, a vital industrial region in eastern Ukraine. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In his own social media post Monday, Sybiha said he briefed Anand on efforts to secure a peace agreement with Moscow — which included a high-level weekend meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

“We focused on future security guarantees for Ukraine and ways to strengthen our co-operation within the peace efforts,” Sybiha wrote.

“I expressed my appreciation for keeping Ukraine high on the G7 agenda during Canada’s presidency in 2025.”

Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday in Nova Scotia before heading to Florida.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort Sunday and insisted that Ukraine and Russia are “closer than ever before” to a peace settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said publicly he wants all four key regions that have been captured by his forces, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, to be recognized as Russian territory. He also has insisted that Ukraine withdraw from some areas in eastern Ukraine that Moscow’s forces haven’t captured.

Kyiv has rejected all those demands.

After meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump declared that “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.”

Zelenskyy said Monday that Washington is offering Ukraine security guarantees for a period of 15 years as part of a proposed peace plan.

The Ukrainian leader said he would prefer an American security commitment of up to 50 years to deter Russia from further attempts to seize its neighbour’s land by force.

Negotiators are still searching for breakthroughs on key issues — including the question of which country’s forces must withdraw from where in Ukraine and the fate of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“Without security guarantees, realistically, this war will not end,” Zelenskyy told reporters in voice messages responding to questions sent via a WhatsApp chat.

Details of the proposed security guarantees have not been made public — Zelenskyy said Monday they would address how a peace deal would be monitored and the “presence” of partners. He didn’t elaborate, but Russia has said it won’t accept the deployment of troops from NATO countries in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Kyiv’s allies will meet in Paris in early January to “finalize each country’s concrete contributions” to the security guarantees.

Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, said there is little to indicate what a U.S. security guarantee would actually look like.

“The complication is, really, I think framed in terms of Donald Trump’s own thinking about Russia,” Wark said in an interview.

“I don’t think he has ever accused the Russians of doing anything wrong in terms of actually invading Ukraine, and he continues to entertain what I call magical thinking about Vladimir Putin’s own outlook.”

Trump’s claim that Putin wants Ukraine to succeed is “the most ridiculous, absurd thing I’ve ever, ever heard,” Wark said.

“And unless Trump can be moved from his view of Putin and of what Russia is up to in Ukraine, I think the prospects for any genuine peace deal in Ukraine are very, very dim, no matter what people say about how close they are and so on.”

Wark said it’s going to be up to Ukraine’s partners, including Canada, to figure out whether there are points of leverage with the Trump administration that could move the president’s thinking.

“And by points of leverage, I mean, are there voices that Trump would listen to that might be persuaded to take a different kind of view of what Vladimir Putin is really up to?” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man, 42, accused of stealing a semi-trailer truck and striking police cruiser

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Brampton. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck was reported stolen from a repair shop in the area of...

3h ago

Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff, Alta.

A Toronto woman died while skiing at Banff Sunshine Village on Saturday, and is being remembered as a kind soul who leaves behind a son.

3h ago

Video shows glass window falling from high-rise Toronto hotel

A large glass window fell off the ledge of a high-rise hotel in Toronto’s downtown core on Monday. Footage submitted to CityNews shows the moment a window fell off the Pantages Hotel on Victoria Street...

2h ago

2025 was one of three hottest years on record, scientists say

Climate change worsened by human behavior made 2025 one of the three hottest years on record, scientists said. It was also the first time that the three-year temperature average broke through the threshold...

1h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man, 42, accused of stealing a semi-trailer truck and striking police cruiser

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Brampton. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck was reported stolen from a repair shop in the area of...

3h ago

Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff, Alta.

A Toronto woman died while skiing at Banff Sunshine Village on Saturday, and is being remembered as a kind soul who leaves behind a son.

3h ago

Video shows glass window falling from high-rise Toronto hotel

A large glass window fell off the ledge of a high-rise hotel in Toronto’s downtown core on Monday. Footage submitted to CityNews shows the moment a window fell off the Pantages Hotel on Victoria Street...

2h ago

2025 was one of three hottest years on record, scientists say

Climate change worsened by human behavior made 2025 one of the three hottest years on record, scientists said. It was also the first time that the three-year temperature average broke through the threshold...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Window falls from high-story hotel as strong winds hit Toronto

Footage sent to CityNews shows a window falling off the Pantages hotel in downtown Toronto as strong winds and cold temperatures hit the city, leaving many areas under special weather alerts.

4h ago

0:29
Two charged with second-degree murder in Brampton stabbing

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

7h ago

1:15
Where to celebrate NYE in Toronto

2026 is around the corner, and there are many ways to celebrate the new year in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday night.

8h ago

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 28, 2025 7:01 pm EST EST

1:58
Zelenskyy and Trump meet in Mar-a-Lago to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Following his meeting in Halifax with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to further talks on peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Alessandra Carniero reports.

21h ago

More Videos