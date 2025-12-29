A convicted sex offender who was recently released from prison earlier this year has been rearrested after he was accused of committing two indecent acts on public transit.

In October, authorities issued a public safety advisory about a high-risk offender identified as 52-year-old Matthew Donald Adlam who was residing in Oshawa.

Adlam was rearrested over this weekend after police received a report about a man who was observed masturbating on a Durham Regional Transit (DRT) bus.

“Officers attended the scene, located the individual, and took him into custody,” police wrote in a statement issued Monday.

Investigators say Adlam is also linked to a similar incident that was reported on a DRT bus on December 16.

Adlam was charged with two counts of committing an indecent act and two counts of disobeying court orders.

He was held for a bail hearing.