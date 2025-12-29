Man injured in North York shooting, police say
Posted December 29, 2025 10:37 pm.
Last Updated December 29, 2025 11:50 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in North York on Monday evening.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road, near York University at approximately 10:16 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police located a man with a gunshot wound who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.