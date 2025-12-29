US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantee as part of peace plan, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2025 5:38 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 5:46 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States is offering Ukraine security guarantees for a period of 15 years as part of a proposed peace plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, though he said he would prefer an American commitment of up to 50 years to deter Russia from further attempts to seize its neighbor’s land by force.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Florida resort on Sunday and insisted that Ukraine and Russia are “closer than ever before” to a peace settlement.

Negotiators are still searching for a breakthrough on key issues, however, including whose forces withdraw from where and the fate of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, one of the 10 biggest in the world. Trump noted that the monthslong U.S.-led negotiations could still collapse.

“Without security guarantees, realistically, this war will not end,” Zelenskyy told reporters in voice messages responding to questions sent via a Whatsapp chat.

Ukraine has been fighting Russia since 2014, when it illegally annexed Crimea and Moscow-backed separatists took up arms in the Donbas, a vital industrial region in eastern Ukraine.

Details of the security guarantees have not become public but Zelenskyy said Monday that they include how a peace deal would be monitored as well as the “presence” of partners. He didn’t elaborate, but Russia has said it won’t accept the deployment in Ukraine of troops from NATO countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump were expected to speak in the near future but there was no indication the Russian leader would speak to Zelenskyy.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Kyiv’s allies will meet in Paris in early January to “finalize each country’s concrete contributions” to the security guarantees.

Trump said he would consider extending U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine beyond 15 years, according to Zelenskyy. The guarantees would be approved by the U.S. Congress as well as by parliaments in other countries involved in overseeing any settlement, he said.

Zelenskyy said he wants the 20-point peace plan under discussion to be approved by Ukrainians in a national referendum.

However, holding a ballot requires a ceasefire of at least 60 days, and Moscow has shown no willingness for a truce without a full settlement.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

10m ago

Man attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning. According to investigators, a man approached someone who was standing...

16h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

18h ago

1 in 3 Canadians plan to change jobs in 2026: Study

A third of professionals in Canada are planning to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a study by the talent management firm Robert Half. In a survey of nearly 2,000 working and job...

16h ago

Top Stories

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

10m ago

Man attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning. According to investigators, a man approached someone who was standing...

16h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

18h ago

1 in 3 Canadians plan to change jobs in 2026: Study

A third of professionals in Canada are planning to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a study by the talent management firm Robert Half. In a survey of nearly 2,000 working and job...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

December 27, 2025 5:37 pm EST EST

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 26, 2025 8:42 pm EST EST

More Videos