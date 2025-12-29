What’s open/closed on New Year’s Day in Toronto

New Year’s Day means some closures across the city as New Year’s Eve celebrations wind down.

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

Banks, Canada Post offices and government services will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The Toronto Public Library will also be closed.

In Toronto, almost all city attractions will remain open including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, the Distillery District and Ripley’s Aquarium.

Here is what is open and closed in Toronto:

Transit

TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 along with extra services added to accommodate people attending New Year’s Eve celebrations.

GO Transit will then operate on a Saturday schedule for Jan. 1.

The TTC will be on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1.

Grocery and Alcohol

LCBO and Beer stores will be closed on Jan. 1.

Select grocery stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation. St. Lawrence Market will be closed.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations are open on New Year’s Day. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

Attractions

The following attractions are open New Year’s Day:

The Aga Khan museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The High Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Distillery District is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The CN Tower will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed.

Casa Loma is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Allan Gardens Conservatory is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Legoland Discovery Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Movie theatres will also be open New Year’s Day.

Select outdoor skating rinks may be open, weather-dependent. Check toronto.ca/skate for details and hours.

Shopping malls

Some shopping malls will be open on New Year’s Day, but there will be some closures. Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Bayview Village and Yorkdale Mall are all closed on New Year’s Day.

Here are the hours of some locations in the GTA: