Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 30, 2025 1:37 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 2:00 pm.

The national weather agency says parts of the city could be hit with bursts of heavy and blowing snow this afternoon and into the evening hours, resulting in reduced visibility.

“Transient lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron may impact portions of the region through the day,” Environment Canada explains. “While snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant, visibilities may be significantly reduced at times under these snow squalls.”

Northwesterly winds could reach speeds of 50 to 70 km/h, with visibility reduced to “near zero” the watch says.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, conditions will remain cold and brisk. The daytime high is forecast to be –4°C, with an overnight low of –13°C. Wind chill values will sit near –15.

