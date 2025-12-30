Toronto New Year’s Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

Cold air has arrived in the Greater Toronto Area and is expected to stay around for the start of 2026. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 30, 2025 6:45 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 7:06 am.

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year’s Eve.

The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved through the region earlier this week, along with mild temperatures on Monday morning.

Tuesday’s forecast

On Tuesday skies will be mainly cloudy. The daytime high will reach –4°C. There is also a chance of some flurries in the city.

However, it will feel much colder. Wind chill values will make it feel closer to –18 in the morning and –12 by the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will dip to –5°C. The wind chill will drop to –13.

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, conditions will remain cold and brisk. The daytime high is forecast to be –4°C, with an overnight low of –13°C. Wind chill values will sit near –15.

Those heading out to watch fireworks can expect dry conditions in the evening. By 8 p.m., temperatures are expected to be around –9°C, with a wind chill near –15. As midnight approaches, temperatures are expected to dip further to about –11°C.

Meanwhile, those celebrating earlier in the day should plan ahead. There is a chance of light snow in the afternoon. 2 to 5 centimetres is expected across all of southern Ontario.

Finally on New Year’s Day, Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud. Despite the sunshine, it will stay cold. Morning wind chill values could reach –20. The daytime high will be –7°C before dropping to –11°C overnight.

