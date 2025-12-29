Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

2026 is around the corner, and there are many ways to celebrate the new year in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday night.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 29, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 11:55 am.

If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. There will also be additional service across all three transit services.

Here are some of the places you can celebrate NYE in the GTA:

New Year’s Eve celebrations

The official Toronto New Year’s Eve celebrations will happen in the Harbourfront area.

The celebration kicks off on December 31 at 10 p.m. with pop-up performances and live entertainment. There will also be a 10-minute midnight fireworks display visible from anywhere with a view of Toronto’s inner harbour or it can be watched live on YouTube .

There will also be a DJ skate party, light installations, food vendors and a winter maze. Remember there are no fireworks at City Hall or Nathan Phillips Square.

Other Toronto Events

NYE at the Distillery District

The Distillery District has been packed for the Winter Market all month, and New Year’s Eve won’t be any different. There will be live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. After that comes a New Year’s Eve Bash at 10 p.m. with Devo Brown and DJ Clymaxxx ringing in 2026 with a midnight fireworks show.

New Year’s Eve at the CN Tower

If you want to ring in New Year’s Eve at the CN Tower, 360 Restaurant is celebrating with a three-course meal. Reservations are still available but will cost you $150 per person.

New Year’s Eve celebrations across the GTA

Celebration Square in Mississauga

Celebration Square will have something for everyone on New Year’s Eve, including a shower of confetti at 9 p.m. for little ones celebrating alongside a K-Pop Dance Party featuring East2West.

The square will also have fireworks to ring in the New Year at midnight.

Garden Square in Brampton

Brampton invites residents and visitors to Garden Square for a free New Year’s Eve concert this year, featuring Alessia Cara, along with a midnight fireworks show.

Origin Square in Markham

Markham is kicking off their celebrations at 10:30 p.m. with DJ DevoDLive spinning the biggest hits, just before the countdown to 2026 and midnight fireworks.

