RCMP still looking for two suspects in Saskatchewan First Nation shooting

The search continues this morning for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

The RCMP says the shooting happened early Tuesday morning in Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, which left one person dead and three others injured.

No arrests have been made.

Tuesday night, Mounties issued a statement advising the public they were lifting a dangerous-person alert for two suspects, as they believed there was no longer an imminent risk to public safety.

The suspects were last seen riding an all-terrain vehicle, but no further details have been provided.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the identity of the person killed in the shooting, citing privacy concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

