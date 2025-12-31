RCMP still looking for two suspects in Saskatchewan First Nation shooting

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 3:50 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 5:08 am.

The search continues this morning for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

The RCMP says the shooting happened early Tuesday morning in Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, which left one person dead and three others injured.

No arrests have been made.

Tuesday night, Mounties issued a statement advising the public they were lifting a dangerous-person alert for two suspects, as they believed there was no longer an imminent risk to public safety.

The suspects were last seen riding an all-terrain vehicle, but no further details have been provided.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the identity of the person killed in the shooting, citing privacy concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

6h ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

updated

30m ago

Grocery industry's new code of conduct to take full effect on Jan. 1

TORONTO — The voluntary grocery code of conduct for grocers, suppliers, wholesalers and primary producers is set to fully roll out on Thursday. The grocery code is intended to promote fair dealings...

52m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

9h ago

Top Stories

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

6h ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

updated

30m ago

Grocery industry's new code of conduct to take full effect on Jan. 1

TORONTO — The voluntary grocery code of conduct for grocers, suppliers, wholesalers and primary producers is set to fully roll out on Thursday. The grocery code is intended to promote fair dealings...

52m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

10h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

15h ago

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

16h ago

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

15h ago

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

15h ago

More Videos