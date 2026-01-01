SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from North York balcony

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing a man’s fatal fall from a balcony in North York on New Year’s Eve.

The SIU says Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building in the Jane Street and Highway 401 area at around 11:30 p.m. on December 31, 2025, for a domestic violence investigation.

“Officers attempted to locate and arrest the man involved in an apartment unit when the man was located on the ground below,” the SIU said in a release. “EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.”

The SIU says the deceased man was 27 years old. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2026.

“As Toronto Police Service officers were in the area at the time of the man’s death following a fall from height, the SIU was notified and invoked its mandate.”

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.