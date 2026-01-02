Police investigating shooting at Etobicoke high-rise complex

Toronto police are investigating reports of gunfire in Etobicoke on Thursday night, prompting a significant police presence at a high‑rise complex.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Friday morning in the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street area, where at least five police vehicles were seen parked outside the Islington Terrace condominium towers at 5, 7, and 9 Mabelle Avenue.

Officers located evidence that gunfire had struck a residence. Damage to a home was confirmed, though no injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers were notified of gunfire at 8:30 a.m. on Friday but acknowledged that the shooting likely occurred sometime overnight.

No arrests have been announced, and authorities have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.