updated

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

Photo: Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 2, 2026 9:19 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:35 am.

A water main break in Toronto’s downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East.

According to the City of Toronto’s road operations feed, northbound and eastbound lanes at Front Street East and Scott Street remained blocked as of Friday morning.

Toronto police say officers were first called to the scene on Thursday at approximately 5:42 p.m., after reports of significant flooding on the roadway. Responding units arrived to find water pooling across multiple lanes and spreading toward nearby intersections.

The break has resulted in some water shutdowns in the area and the closure of both eastbound lanes, which crews are working to restore as quickly and safely as possible,” a city spokesperson said.

“We recognize how disruptive this is for residents, businesses, and commuters in the area, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to resolve it.”

The extent of the break has not yet been confirmed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

17m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

26m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

57m ago

Remote work option ending for thousands of public, private sector workers in 2026

OTTAWA — The new year will bring some big changes to the rules on in-office work for many employees across the country — including tens of thousands of provincial government staff in Ontario and Alberta...

5h ago

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

17m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

26m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

57m ago

Remote work option ending for thousands of public, private sector workers in 2026

OTTAWA — The new year will bring some big changes to the rules on in-office work for many employees across the country — including tens of thousands of provincial government staff in Ontario and Alberta...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

24m ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:09
Canadian astronaut heading to the moon in 2026

Whatever travel plans you have for the new year will likely pale in comparison to those of Jeremy Hansen. Faiza Amin tees up the Canadian's upcoming trip to the moon.

January 1, 2026 10:47 am EST EST

More Videos