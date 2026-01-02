Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto’s downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East.

According to the City of Toronto’s road operations feed, northbound and eastbound lanes at Front Street East and Scott Street remained blocked as of Friday morning.

Toronto police say officers were first called to the scene on Thursday at approximately 5:42 p.m., after reports of significant flooding on the roadway. Responding units arrived to find water pooling across multiple lanes and spreading toward nearby intersections.

“The break has resulted in some water shutdowns in the area and the closure of both eastbound lanes, which crews are working to restore as quickly and safely as possible,” a city spokesperson said.

“We recognize how disruptive this is for residents, businesses, and commuters in the area, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to resolve it.”

The extent of the break has not yet been confirmed.