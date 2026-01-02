A 38‑year‑old Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after another resident was stabbed during an altercation inside a rooming house on New Year’s Day, Durham police say.

Officers were called to the area of Ritson Road North and Adelaide Avenue East around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of an armed person.

Police say a man living in the residence assaulted and stabbed another male occupant during an incident inside the building.

When officers arrived, they located both the victim and the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police have identified the accused as Nnamdi Enunwa, 38, of Oshawa. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for committing an offence. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.