Oshawa man charged after resident stabbed in rooming house, police say

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 2, 2026 9:28 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 9:35 am.

A 38‑year‑old Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after another resident was stabbed during an altercation inside a rooming house on New Year’s Day, Durham police say.

Officers were called to the area of Ritson Road North and Adelaide Avenue East around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of an armed person.

Police say a man living in the residence assaulted and stabbed another male occupant during an incident inside the building.

When officers arrived, they located both the victim and the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police have identified the accused as Nnamdi Enunwa, 38, of Oshawa. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for committing an offence. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

20m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

29m ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

41m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

1h ago

