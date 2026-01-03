Canada calls on ‘all parties’ to respect international law after Maduro’s capture

The Unites States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after overnight strikes on the South American country.

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2026 11:51 am.

Last Updated January 3, 2026 12:39 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s Foreign Affairs minister says the government is calling on “all parties” to respect international law after a shocking U.S. military operation overnight in Venezuela that saw the capture of the country’s president.

U.S. military forces extracted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from Caracas early Saturday morning and flew them out of the nation’s capital.

They are set to appear at an indictment in New York where U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says they will face several drug-related charges after Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were indicted on “narcoterrorism” conspiracy charges.

It’s not immediately clear what the legal authority is for the Saturday attack on Maduro and Flores.

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro speaks during a military ceremony commemorating the 200th anniversary of the presentation of the ‘Sword of Peru’ to Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar on November 25, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

In a statement posted to social media, Anita Anand says Canada has refused to recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro regime and has opposed its oppression of Venezuelans since 2019, when Canada closed its embassy in the South American country.

She says the government is calling on all parties to “respect international law” as the situation unfolds and that Canada “stand(s) by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society.”

Anand says Canada is ready to help Canadians in need through consular officials and its embassy in Bogota, Colombia.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre praised Trump’s efforts.

“Congratulations to President Trump on successfully arresting narco-terrorist and socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, who should live out his days in prison,” Poilievre wrote in a social media post shared Saturday morning. “The legitimate winner of the most recent Venezuelan elections, Edmundo González, should take office along with the courageous hero and voice of the Venezuelan people, María Corina Machado.”

“Down with socialism. Long live freedom,” he added.

— with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2026.

