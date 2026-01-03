Crews continue to investigate Markham house fire which left 9-year-old critically injured

Charred remains of a Markham home are seen as fire crews investigate the cause of a fire that left a 9-year-old boy in critical condition. CITYNEWS

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted January 3, 2026 6:08 pm.

Fire crews remain on the scene at a Markham home for a second day after a fire left a nine-year-old boy critically injured.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and 16th Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Friday. The boy was found inside the home and taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate update on his condition on Saturday.

Three other people who were in the home at the time of the blaze managed to escape without injury.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) was on scene Saturday, continuing its investigation, with a focus on the garage area. While they would not say what they believe caused the fire, they do not think it is criminal in nature.

“We are at the investigation stages to find the origin, cause and circumstances around this incident,” said OFM spokesperson Jim Demetriou. “It’s a stagnant approach, so we will be looking at all the evidence that they have, whether it’s lifting debris, looking at the various debris, and seeing where the origin started.”

Neighbours tell CityNews the family that lived in the home hasn’t been living there for long.

“They were relatively new, so we do see them out there playing and everything, we definitely feel for them, we’re just absolutely devastated,” said one neighbour.

“I hope the boy is going to be ok, forget the house, only the boy,” added another.

Fire officials are taking this time to remind homeowners to ensure they have an exit plan in the event of a fire, as well as working smoke detectors throughout their home.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

1m ago

U.S. plans to 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil reserves, Trump says, after operation to oust Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country, President Donald Trump said Saturday that...

1h ago

Hope alive for a 'peaceful' Venezuela after Maduro's capture, activist says

TORONTO — The capture of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military is being heralded by some in Canada as the pathway back to democracy for Venezuela. U.S. military forces extracted Nicolas...

28m ago

Overnight border crossing leaves 8 migrants in serious condition: RCMP

Eight people who crossed into Canada irregularly Friday night near Hemmingford in Quebec’s Montérégie region were rescued after an hours-long search in extreme cold.  RCMP say the group was...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

1m ago

U.S. plans to 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil reserves, Trump says, after operation to oust Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country, President Donald Trump said Saturday that...

1h ago

Hope alive for a 'peaceful' Venezuela after Maduro's capture, activist says

TORONTO — The capture of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military is being heralded by some in Canada as the pathway back to democracy for Venezuela. U.S. military forces extracted Nicolas...

28m ago

Overnight border crossing leaves 8 migrants in serious condition: RCMP

Eight people who crossed into Canada irregularly Friday night near Hemmingford in Quebec’s Montérégie region were rescued after an hours-long search in extreme cold.  RCMP say the group was...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:33
U.S. captures Venezuelan leader after overnight strikes

The Unites States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after overnight strikes on the South American country.

1h ago

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

22h ago

1:37
Boy severely injured after Markham house fire

Officials say a nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a fire at a Markham house Friday afternoon. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:46
Toronto names Andrew Posluns new "Traffic Czar" to tackle road congestion

With many companies implementing back to work mandates and the Fifa World Cup only a few months away, the city is preparing for increased congestion on roadways with a new chief congestion officer, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

January 2, 2026 5:48 pm EST EST

0:27
10-year-old found dead inside Barrie home

The cause of death of the child has not been disclosed at this time as the investigation continues.

January 2, 2026 4:50 pm EST EST

More Videos