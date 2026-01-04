2 men facing gun, drug charges in Mississauga

Photos of Romaine Cain and Lavone Reynard are shown. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 4, 2026 4:00 pm.

Two men are facing almost a dozen combined charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say they pulled over a vehicle just before midnight on January 3 in the Dundas Street East and Dixie Road area.

Investigators say the two men in the vehicle were detained under the Cannabis Act, and following a search of the vehicle, they recovered a loaded handgun and a magazine with ammunition.

Lavone Reynard, 31, from East Preston, Nova Scotia and Romaine Cain, 32, from Brampton, are facing several firearm and drug offences.

