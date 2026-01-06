Man accused of handing out sexual explicit materials to kids at park arrested

Andrei Chiose, 45, of Toronto, if facing several charges. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 6, 2026 3:23 pm.

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a man accused of handing out sexual explicit materials to children at an east end park.

Officers were called to Withrow Park in the Logan and Danforth avenues area on Thursday, December 18, 2025 for a suspicious incident.

Parents of children called police, reporting that a man was handing out papers containing sexual messaging to their kids.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

On Monday, police made an arrest.

Andrei Chiose, 45, of Toronto, is facing nine counts of criminal harassment, nine counts of import/sell/distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and one count of breach of probation.

Top Stories

Circular Materials CEO says company working to sort out Toronto recycling collection issues

Circular Materials CEO Allen Langdon says GFL collection crews are working to collect recycling bins left at curbside in parts of Toronto.

2h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

7h ago

Canada co-signs pact to help secure Ukraine after peace deal

Canada and Ukraine's other allies in the "coalition of the willing" signed a statement today pledging help to secure Ukraine from further Russian invasions if there is a viable peace deal. Prime Minister...

57m ago

Barrie mother charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 10-year-old boy

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year's Eve, police announced Tuesday. Officers were called...

32m ago

