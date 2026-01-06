Man accused of handing out sexual explicit materials to kids at park arrested

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a man accused of handing out sexual explicit materials to children at an east end park.

Officers were called to Withrow Park in the Logan and Danforth avenues area on Thursday, December 18, 2025 for a suspicious incident.

Parents of children called police, reporting that a man was handing out papers containing sexual messaging to their kids.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

On Monday, police made an arrest.

Andrei Chiose, 45, of Toronto, is facing nine counts of criminal harassment, nine counts of import/sell/distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and one count of breach of probation.