A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open.

Here is what you need to know.

York Region

The York Region District School Board (YRDSB) has cancelled transportation for all schools on Jan. 6. Classes are still in session, and students may attend if they can get to school safely, officials said.

The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has also cancelled all school bus and taxi transportation for Tuesday. All schools remain open.

Dufferin-Peel and Peel Region

In the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), all buses in STOPR Zone 3 are cancelled for the day. Transportation is also cancelled for students attending St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict, and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, regardless of their zone. Schools remain open.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) has also cancelled all transportation in Zone 3, meaning school vehicles will not service any schools within that zone. Schools are open as usual.

Halton Region

In Halton, the Halton District School Board (HDSB) says all schools are open, but all school buses are cancelled for Tuesday. Families who choose to keep their children home are asked to report the absence before the start of the school day.

The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) confirms that transportation is cancelled in all zones shared with the HDSB. While schools are open for in‑person learning, buses will not operate in Zones 1, 2, or 3 for either the morning or afternoon commute.

Toronto

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is not cancelling transportation but warns that freezing rain may affect the afternoon commute. The board says it is closely monitoring conditions and advises families to expect potential bus delays.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) says buses are running as usual, but freezing rain may affect travel later in the day. The board is warning families to expect possible afternoon delays and says it is closely monitoring conditions as the weather system moves through the city. Schools remain open for in‑person learning.

Durham Region

In Durham Region, all school buses in all zones — including Brock (Zone 1), Uxbridge (Zone 2), Scugog (Zone 3), and Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, and Oshawa (Zone 4) — are cancelled for the entire day due to hazardous road conditions. No buses will operate in the morning or afternoon, though all schools remain open.