Freezing rain and ice pellets to hit parts of the GTA for Tuesday’s morning commute

Ice clings to a pedestrian's umbrella as they shield themselves from freezing rain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Meredith Bond and Natasha Ramsahai

Posted January 5, 2026 6:05 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 6:20 pm.

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of the GTA as up to five millimetres is set to hit the area.

The system is expected to start Tuesday with light ice pellets during the morning commute.

It will change to brief freezing rain and rain for the areas along the lakeshore. But the freezing rain will be more prolonged over higher elevations in Halton and Peel regions.

There could be up to five millimetres of ice accretion in the higher elevation areas of the escarpment.

The rest of the area is expected to see one to two millimetres of ice accretion. Roads and walkways could become icy and slippery and local utility outages are possible where ice accretion exceeds five millimetres.

In Toronto, a special weather statement has been issued for brief freezing rain in the morning, but it will quickly switch over to rain as the temperature warms up.

Some pooling of water on roadways is possible with 10-15 mm of rain falling on ground that is frozen.

After some rain in the afternoon, the precipitation will change to snow by the evening with up to two centimetres expected in Toronto.

Areas further north and cottage country could see between four to eight centimetres.

