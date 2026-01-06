‘Wrong Husband’ and ‘Blue Heron’ among TIFF’s picks for best Canadian films of 2025

TORONTO — A tale about separated Arctic lovers and a time-bending misadventure about two musicians trying to land a gig are among the Toronto International Film Festival’s picks for best Canadian films of 2025.

The 25th edition of TIFF’s Canada’s Top Ten list includes Inuk filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk’s “Uiksaringitara” (“Wrong Husband”), a fantasy feature set in 2000 BCE in Igloolik, Nunavut about two youths betrothed at birth who are torn apart and guided by spirits as they try to reunite. It also won the Best Canadian Feature Film Award at this year’s TIFF.

Also on the list is Matt Johnson’s “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie,” following two hapless Toronto musicians whose increasingly convoluted attempts to book a show at local bar The Rivoli spiral into time-travelling chaos that puts their friendship to the test.

Four debut feature-length films made the cut this year, including Sophy Romvari’s semi-autobiographical family drama “Blue Heron”; Eric K. Boulianne’s French-language polyamory comedy “Follies”; musician Kid Koala’s astronaut fable “Space Cadet”; and Amalie Atkins’ documentary about her gardener aunt, “Agatha’s Almanac.”

Other highlights include “Mile End Kicks,” Chandler Levack’s rom-com set in Montreal’s music scene circa 2011, and “The Things You Kill,” Alireza Khatami’s Turkish-language revenge thriller, which was Canada’s submission for consideration at this year’s Oscars.

The select films will play TIFF Lightbox from Feb. 5 – 8.

TIFF says the Top Ten list was selected by its own programmers in consultation with programmers from festivals across the country.

Elsewhere on the slate is “Tuner,” Daniel Roher’s narrative debut about a piano tuner turned safe-cracking thief. Roher’s documentary “Navalny” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2023.

Also securing a spot is “Sk+te’kmujue’katik” (“At the Place of Ghosts”), Bretten Hannam’s spectral thriller about two Mi’kmaw brothers confronting spirits that have haunted them since childhood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

