More than rain: why flooding is getting worse in B.C.

Flooding is becoming a not-so-rare occurrence in British Columbia, but is climate change the only reason for it? And does the Canadian government have the right infrastructure in place to deal with the events when they do strike?

Host Nima Rajan speaks with Dr. Younes Alila, professor of forest hydrology and watershed management at the University of British Columbia, to discuss what’s really behind the major flooding events in B.C., and what needs to be done about it.