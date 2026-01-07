Kashechewan First Nation planning evacuation after water system failure

A remote First Nation in northern Ontario says it is looking to evacuate the entire community in the coming days due to multiple failures in its water supply and wastewater systems.

Kashechewan First Nation, a fly-in community on the western shore of James Bay, says its water level has significantly dropped, triggering an automatic shutdown to avoid damages to an already fragile system.

A news release adds the community has been plagued with pump failures in the sewage lift stations due to an overworked system that is now more than 30 years old.

It says the situation is causing an urgent public health and safety problem, as sewage is creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems.

The community does not have a timeline for when normal water production will resume, and is flying in potable water for residents in the meantime.

Executive director Tyson Wesley says the initial evacuation plans only involved the most vulnerable people — those with medical conditions who are at risk of infection — but the community now hopes to relocate about 2,200 residents.

He says the province arranged for 37 people to get on a flight to Timmins on Wednesday, while the community is working to arrange two more flights to urban centres in the south.

“The government response has been inadequate,” Wesley said in an interview. “Us finding two planes compared to their one flight today is kind of embarrassing, and that’s not something that should be happening.”

Wesley said his community is working with Indigenous Services Canada, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre and Emergency Management Ontario, among others, and has asked if the military would be able to assist.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Indigenous Services Canada and the provincial Ministry of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

Wesley said there’s been a noticeable sewage odour coming from the basement of the First Nation’s nursing clinic, where the community’s health director reported seeing raw sewage.

There’s also an influenza outbreak in the community and not having access to clean water is exacerbating the residents’ stress, he said.

“People are worried about their safety. They’re worried that they’re not able to bathe their babies at night, they’re not able to wash their clothes when they need to, they’re not able to flush the toilet when they need to,” Wesley said.

“They are feeling tired that this is something that they have to live through and it’s becoming a normal occurrence in our community.”

Kashechewan drew national attention in 2005 when E. coli contaminated its water supply, prompting the evacuation of more than 800 people. There was also an evacuation of about 200 residents in December 2024 due to problems with the water treatment plant.