Okamoto says daughter picked Blue Jays logo, helping steer his $60M decision

Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto got some help from his family when he was considering which Major League Baseball team might be the best fit for his services.

“(I) put all 30 logos of MLB teams in front of (my) daughter and said, ‘Which one do you like the most?'” he said Tuesday via interpreter Gino Gordon. “And she pointed at the Blue Jays. So that stuck in (my) head the whole time.”

The Blue Jays formally introduced the 29-year-old infielder at an afternoon news conference after signing him to a four-year, US$60-million deal over the weekend.

He joins MLB after an impressive 11-year run in Japan, where he led the Nippon Professional Baseball league in home runs on three occasions.

“We definitely got better today,” said Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins.

Okamoto provides pop to a lineup that was middle of the road in home runs last season but excelled at contact, leading the major leagues in batting average (.265) and on-base percentage (.333).

He’s expected to play third base for the American League champions, but can also play first base and left field. Okamoto said he likes the utilityman role so he can contribute in multiple ways.

“(I) consider myself a strong player with strong batting skills,” he said. “But when it comes to defence, (I) like playing different positions.”

Could a Bichette reunion still be in the cards?

With several big-name free agents – including homegrown shortstop Bo Bichette – still available, Atkins was asked a few times during the 40-minute news conference about plans for other possible additions.

Like he has throughout the off-season, Atkins spoke in generalities and wouldn’t tip his hand.

“We’ll always be open to making our organization and team better if there’s a way to do that,” he said in a packed media room, with several Japanese reporters in attendance.

A six-time all-star with the Yomiuri Giants, Okamoto provides a middle-of-the-order bat with some flexibility on the defensive end.

He hit .327 last year with 15 homers and 49 RBIs in 69 games. The six-foot, 212-pound infielder missed over half the season with an elbow injury.

Flanked on the dais by Atkins and agent Scott Boras, Okamoto kicked off his availability with a brief statement in English.

“I am very happy to join the Blue Jays,” he said. “I will work hard every day and do my best for the team.”

Okamoto joins Jays after stellar career in Japan

Okamoto hit 25 homers or more in seven straight seasons between 2018-24. He also helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic in 2023, hitting a solo homer and scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game.

“He’s had an incredible career thus far,” Atkins said. “The impact on both sides of the ball, the offensive ability is as dynamic as it comes. It fits us very well.”

It’s the latest signing in what has been an aggressive off-season for the Blue Jays, who signed pitchers Dylan Cease (seven years, $210 million), Cody Ponce (three years, $30 million) and Tyler Rogers (three years, $37 million) in recent weeks.

The Blue Jays have also been linked to Bichette and other top free agents. Outfielder Kyle Tucker, the top name on the market, visited the team’s spring-training facility last month.

Okamoto’s signing came after the Blue Jays fell short in their pursuit of Japanese stars in recent off-seasons.

Toronto was in the mix for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani two years ago and pitcher Roki Sasaki last winter, but both signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Blue Jays in the World Series last fall.

Under MLB’s posting agreement with the NPB, the Blue Jays owe the Giants a posting fee of $10.875 million.

Toronto’s regular-season opener is set for March 27 against the visiting Athletics.