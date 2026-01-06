A Toronto steakhouse is making a full‑flavoured pitch to keep one of the city’s most prominent sports stars at home.

Animl Steakhouse, a popular King West restaurant, has offered free agent Bo Bichette “steak for life” if he re‑signs with the Toronto Blue Jays — a gesture the restaurant announced in a heartfelt open letter posted to Instagram.

The offer has already generated buzz among fans hoping the team can retain the 27‑year‑old infielder.

“Toronto suits you. The city, the energy, the fans — it all feels right, much like a perfectly cooked steak,” the restaurant wrote in its message to Bichette. “Steak for life on us. No negotiations. No fine print. Just a standing reservation at our table. Stay in Toronto. We’ll handle dinner. You bring home the hardware.”

The pitch isn’t entirely out of the blue. Bichette publicly praised Animl in August, calling it his favourite place to eat in the city — a detail that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the restaurant or its followers.

The offer comes at a pivotal moment in Bichette’s career. The two‑time All‑Star is a free agent for the first time, and his future in Toronto remains uncertain amid a flurry of offseason moves. Off the field, Bichette recently married, with several former teammates — including Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jeff Hoffman — attending the ceremony.

The Blue Jays recently signed Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto to a four‑year, $60‑million contract, adding to an expensive spending spree with the additions of Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers.

Toronto has also been linked to free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is expected to command a contract in the $300‑million range.

Bichette was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2016 and has spent his entire seven-year career in Toronto. He’s coming off a productive season, hitting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 44 doubles in 139 games.

Bichette missed time down the stretch due to a knee injury but returned for the World Series, playing second base for the first time in the big leagues. Despite not being 100 per cent healthy, Bichette hit .348/.444/.478 in seven Fall Classic games, including a three-run home run in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.