Blue Jays to introduce new signing Kazuma Okamoto after $60M deal

Japan's Kazuma Okamoto (25) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic championship game on March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 6, 2026 8:25 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 8:29 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays will formally introduce Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto on Tuesday, days after signing the 29-year-old to a four-year, $60-million contract.

Okamoto joins the Blue Jays after spending more than a decade with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), developing into a slugging superstar overseas.

From 2018 to 2023, Okamoto hit more than 30 home runs per season, eclipsing the 100 RBI mark twice. Despite playing only 77 games in 2025, the infielder hit .322/.411/.581 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Related:

Okamoto also helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in 2023, hitting a solo home run and scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game in Miami.

Okamato has primarily played third and first base, but has some experience in the outfield. It’s unclear what Toronto’s latest signing means for their reported pursuit of star outfielder Kyle Tucker or a possible reunion with infielder Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays, on the heels of their first World Series appearance since 1993, continue to spend big this offseason, with more than $350 million committed to free agents this winter, a group that includes starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, reliever Tyler Rogers, and now Okamoto. Starter Shane Bieber also opted in to his final year under contract, valued at $16 million for 2025.

Okamoto will be alongside General Manager Ross Atkins and agent Scott Boras at a press conference in Toronto at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Top Stories

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

2m ago

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

2h ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

2h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

43m ago

