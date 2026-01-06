The Toronto Blue Jays will formally introduce Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto on Tuesday, days after signing the 29-year-old to a four-year, $60-million contract.

Okamoto joins the Blue Jays after spending more than a decade with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), developing into a slugging superstar overseas.

From 2018 to 2023, Okamoto hit more than 30 home runs per season, eclipsing the 100 RBI mark twice. Despite playing only 77 games in 2025, the infielder hit .322/.411/.581 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Okamoto also helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in 2023, hitting a solo home run and scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game in Miami.

Okamato has primarily played third and first base, but has some experience in the outfield. It’s unclear what Toronto’s latest signing means for their reported pursuit of star outfielder Kyle Tucker or a possible reunion with infielder Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays, on the heels of their first World Series appearance since 1993, continue to spend big this offseason, with more than $350 million committed to free agents this winter, a group that includes starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, reliever Tyler Rogers, and now Okamoto. Starter Shane Bieber also opted in to his final year under contract, valued at $16 million for 2025.

Okamoto will be alongside General Manager Ross Atkins and agent Scott Boras at a press conference in Toronto at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.