Ottawa says 25 banned guns were collected and destroyed in buyback pilot program

OTTAWA — The federal government says 25 banned firearms were collected and destroyed during a six-week trial run of its buyback program last fall.

Public Safety Canada says the pilot project, which took place in Nova Scotia, showed that clearer and more timely instructions are required to ensure the participation of firearm owners.

The department released a brief “lessons learned” report on the pilot effort late Wednesday.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of guns, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

The federal government says a national buyback program, to be opened in coming weeks, will provide owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms.

Ottawa has budgeted more than $700 million for the buyback.

Individual licence holders received information on how to take part in the pilot project, and a dedicated call centre was set up to provide support and information.

“The pilot provided an important opportunity to gather valuable information from participants and partners on improving the participant experience and functioning of the program,” the report says.

The registration procedure has been improved through inclusion of more detailed instructions and clearer messaging when participants are creating an account in the program’s online portal, the report says. “Instructions have been clarified, and a tutorial video has been developed.”

In order to efficiently test the program, pilot participants had a relatively short period of time between the announcement and notification of the buyback pilot in their area and the deadline to signal interest and declare their prohibited firearms, the report adds.

“A significantly longer declaration period will be in place for the nationwide launch of the program.”

In addition, some “functional gaps” were identified in the online portal, which may have been challenging and confusing for some participants in the program, the report says.

As a result, fixes have been implemented, such as making it easier for individuals to retrieve information about compensation.

The pilot confirmed that factual, consistent information on how the program works, what individuals can expect if they choose to participate, and legal requirements to comply must be readily available and up-to-date, the report says.

“These elements are key to facilitating participation in the program.”

The federal government also said Wednesday it will provide up to $12.4 million to cover costs incurred by Quebec to co-ordinate the buyback of banned firearms in the province.

Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said in a statement the province supports the federal program, calling it a step toward safer communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press