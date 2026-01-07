Ottawa says 25 banned guns were collected and destroyed in buyback pilot program

A man holds an AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2026 5:40 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 8:27 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government says 25 banned firearms were collected and destroyed during a six-week trial run of its buyback program last fall.

Public Safety Canada says the pilot project, which took place in Nova Scotia, showed that clearer and more timely instructions are required to ensure the participation of firearm owners.

The department released a brief “lessons learned” report on the pilot effort late Wednesday.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of guns, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

The federal government says a national buyback program, to be opened in coming weeks, will provide owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms.

Ottawa has budgeted more than $700 million for the buyback.

Individual licence holders received information on how to take part in the pilot project, and a dedicated call centre was set up to provide support and information.

“The pilot provided an important opportunity to gather valuable information from participants and partners on improving the participant experience and functioning of the program,” the report says.

The registration procedure has been improved through inclusion of more detailed instructions and clearer messaging when participants are creating an account in the program’s online portal, the report says. “Instructions have been clarified, and a tutorial video has been developed.”

In order to efficiently test the program, pilot participants had a relatively short period of time between the announcement and notification of the buyback pilot in their area and the deadline to signal interest and declare their prohibited firearms, the report adds.

“A significantly longer declaration period will be in place for the nationwide launch of the program.”

In addition, some “functional gaps” were identified in the online portal, which may have been challenging and confusing for some participants in the program, the report says.

As a result, fixes have been implemented, such as making it easier for individuals to retrieve information about compensation.

The pilot confirmed that factual, consistent information on how the program works, what individuals can expect if they choose to participate, and legal requirements to comply must be readily available and up-to-date, the report says.

“These elements are key to facilitating participation in the program.”

The federal government also said Wednesday it will provide up to $12.4 million to cover costs incurred by Quebec to co-ordinate the buyback of banned firearms in the province.

Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said in a statement the province supports the federal program, calling it a step toward safer communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

2 people stabbed at Dufferin Station, suspect wanted

Two people have been stabbed at Dufferin Station Wednesday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the subway station around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. One of the victims was stabbed...

35m ago

2.2 per cent property tax increase proposed for Toronto residents in 2026

A 2.2 per cent property tax increase is being proposed for Toronto residents as part of the 2026 budget. Mayor Olivia Chow's office says the increase includes a 0.7 per cent hike in property taxes coupled...

2h ago

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

2h ago

Chrystia Freeland resigning as Toronto MP on Friday

OTTAWA — Longtime Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland, who was a driving force in Canadian politics throughout the past decade, will resign as a member of Parliament on Friday. "It...

1h ago

4:13
Arrest made in murder of U of T Student, police believe shooting was random

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder two weeks after the fatal shooting of a university student. The body of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi was found near U-of-T's Scarborough campus on December 23rd.

3h ago

0:37
Man charged in fatal shooting on GO transit bus

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend.

8h ago

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

9h ago

1:13
Richmond Hill home targeted in drive-by shooting, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November.

11h ago

2:20
At least two houses hit by bullets after a spate of shootings in Scarborough

A Scarborough neighbourhood is on edge tonight after three shootings in as many hours, including at one house that's been targeted before. Shauna Hunt has the details.

January 6, 2026 6:30 pm EST EST

