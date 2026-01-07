Tim Hortons inks partnerships with Canadian Olympic, Paralympic committees

Tim Hortons might be synonymous with hockey but this year, it’s clinching a new sporting title: Olympic sponsor.

The café giant revealed Wednesday that it’s backing Canada’s national squad after signing its first ever partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee.

That the two national icons had never teamed up in this way before caught even Hope Bagozzi, Tims’ chief marketing officer, off guard when the pair started plotting a union months ago.

“It seems like sort of a slam dunk, that this would be something that Tims would be supporting,” she said. “It is surprising that it has taken so long to come to this point but certainly we are excited about the path forward.”

That path will come in the form of an eight-year deal with the Canadian Olympic Committee. An accompanying Canadian Paralympic Committee agreement will last three.

Tim Hortons and the COC, which is a not-for-profit that garners most of its revenue through marketing, did not publicize the value of their partnership, but said the deal will deliver perks to athletes and fans alike.

“It’s revenue and it’s investment in Team Canada, which then helps athletes on their journey to the Olympic podium,” said Jacqueline Ryan, the COC’s chief brand and commercial officer.

“Because Tim Hortons is such a marketing machine, they create so many ways for Canadians to engage with Tim Canada, so the athletes feel embraced.”

The agreements will mean Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo-bound athletes, their coaches, support staff and families will have Tims coffee on hand while in Italy for the Games, which run from Feb. 6 to 22, and the Paralympics, which will be held between March 6 and 15.

Back home, Tims customers will receive their hot beverage and Timbit orders in Olympic-themed packaging. The red beverage cups will feature the country’s national Olympic emblem and read “official coffee of the Canadian Olympic team.” The Timbit boxes will depict the tiny doughnuts snowboarding, skiing and bobsledding.

Every time a Canadian athlete earns a gold medal, members of the Tims loyalty program will also receive special offers. The country’s first gold in any sport and in men’s or women’s hockey will land customers a free 10-pack of Timbits with a minimum $5 purchase.

Rounding out the company’s Olympic efforts will be a new series of collectible trading cards featuring iconic Team Canada moments and viewing parties in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

A TV campaign with hockey stars Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin will also be released.