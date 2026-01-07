TTC debates asking City for $1.4 billion as part of 2026 budget

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at St. George subway station. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman and John Marchesan

Posted January 7, 2026 11:42 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 1:07 pm.

The TTC is asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion as part of its 2026 budget in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year.

The transit agency has proposed an operating budget of just over $3 billion for the coming year, with $1.54 billion coming from revenue, while $1.48 billion would come from the City.

The TTC is pledging to increase service to pre-pandemic levels, as well as implementing a fare-capping program, which will replace the monthly pass.

TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers says he is also looking to make the transit agency more accountable when it comes to how it spends money allocated by the City.

“Starting in budget 2027, City funding will be tied to clear goals, targets and service metrics that directly impact the quality of service that customers experience,” explained Myers. “This means the City can track progress, the TTC can show results, and customers can have an overall better experience.

Under the current funding model, the City hands the TTC a cheque and tells them to run the service. Myers plans to make a motion at Wednesday’s meeting to change that model, which he says is outdated and not transparent.

“This new model will also hold the City accountable to make sure that the changes the TTC needs to improve service, such as banning left turns, removing on-street parking, and implementing aggressive signal priority, are actually done.”

Myers adds that the changes will be incredibly important as they prepare to launch the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

When it comes to Line 5, Myers says they are not going to wait until the line is launched to address issues, such as signal priority, which is what is currently happening with the recently opened Finch West LRT. He says the TTC is currently working with Metrolinx to address these issues before they crop up.

Top Stories

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend. Officers were called to the...

2h ago

Nick Reiner's arraignment in parents' killing is delayed after his attorney asks to be replaced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday delayed Nick Reiner's arraignment in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, after his high-profile defense attorney asked to be replaced...

6m ago

Carney heads to China next week for first visit by a prime minister in eight years

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China next week — the first visit to the country by a Canadian prime minister since 2017 — as the two countries move to restore stronger ties after years of...

2h ago

