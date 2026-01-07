Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival to return after deadly SUV attack, focus on healing

Candles burn at a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day block party tragedy in Vancouver, B.C., on April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2026 3:24 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 3:53 pm.

VANCOUVER — Filipino BC has announced the 2026 Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver will go ahead nearly a year after the devastating van attack that killed 11 people and injured dozens more.

The organization says it recognizes “the community’s shared grief” and notes the planning for this year’s event in April has a focus on “remembrance and healing” and will include at least one memorial gathering.

The group says it will be working closely with the City of Vancouver, the province and first responders to ensure safety measures are in place.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo, the man accused of plowing his vehicle through the crowded festival on April 26, faces 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 charges of attempted murder.

A provincial court judge found him fit to stand trial in September.

RJ Aquino, the chair of Filipino BC, says in a news release that the festival is a cultural celebration but will also be about “unity, care and reflection.”

“As we look ahead, we centre community healing and remembrance alongside cultural pride,” he says. “This festival is a way to come together safely, to hold space for grief, and to reaffirm our commitment to one another through culture, connection, and collective care.”

Filipino BC says full event details will be released later, but the festival is scheduled a week before the attack’s one-year mark “to allow that time to be dedicated to memorial events and reflection.” It will take place the weekend of April 17-19.

The organization says it “continues to connect with other community members to allow for meaningful engagement on the event.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID suspect who allegedly set fire, stabbed woman, then jumped into lake and stabbed Marine officer

Toronto police have named the suspect who they say capped off a wild crime spree by jumping into Lake Ontario and allegedly stabbing a Marine Unit officer who was trying to rescue him from the frigid waters. In...

1h ago

TTC's 2026 budget includes fare freeze, requests City contribute $1.4 billion

The TTC has approved its 2026 budget, which includes asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency...

11m ago

OPP looking for driver who fatally struck woman who fell from vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for the driver who fatally struck a woman who fell from a moving vehicle on the Highway 401 in Mississauga. OPP say the crash happened around 5:45...

52m ago

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

48m ago

Top Stories

Police ID suspect who allegedly set fire, stabbed woman, then jumped into lake and stabbed Marine officer

Toronto police have named the suspect who they say capped off a wild crime spree by jumping into Lake Ontario and allegedly stabbing a Marine Unit officer who was trying to rescue him from the frigid waters. In...

1h ago

TTC's 2026 budget includes fare freeze, requests City contribute $1.4 billion

The TTC has approved its 2026 budget, which includes asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency...

11m ago

OPP looking for driver who fatally struck woman who fell from vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for the driver who fatally struck a woman who fell from a moving vehicle on the Highway 401 in Mississauga. OPP say the crash happened around 5:45...

52m ago

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

5h ago

2:53
Road salt shortage during height of winter season

Winter liquid gold in low supply. For the second time in less than a year, private contractors are seeing a road salt shortage. Afua Baah has the details.

22h ago

2:54
Japanese slugger Okamoto says his daughter helped him choose Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their latest free agent acquisition, Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto. Brandon Choghri with how the signing could impact Bo Bichette's future.

20h ago

2:39
Carney downplays impact Venezuelan oil could have on Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney is downplaying concerns that Canadian energy companies could take a financial hit if Venezuela's oil industry is revitalized. Glen McGregor discusses why Carney believes Canadian oil would remain preferable to most buyers.

January 6, 2026 4:01 pm EST EST

2:46
What could Canada's role in a peace deal for Ukraine look like?

As several Ukraine allied nations, including Canada, meet in Paris to discuss security guarantees for the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney has hinted at Canada's potential role in a peace plan, including deploying Canadian troops.

January 6, 2026 10:41 am EST EST

More Videos