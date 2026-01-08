Toronto man and woman face numerous charges in drug, gun bust

A man and woman are facing numerous charges after an investigation led to the seizure of a firearm and large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl, and cocaine, Toronto police said in a release on Thursday.

Investigators said they identified that one of the accused was dealing drugs throughout the city, prompting officers to secure search warrants for a residence and vehicle.

During those searches on January 6, 2026, officers allegedly seized a Glock 27 Gen 4 sub-compact semiautomatic firearm, with a magazine containing 9 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition.

They also reported finding 1640 grams of meth, 680 grams of fentanyl, 605 grams of cocaine and over $7,000 in Canadian cash.

Drug packaging and digital scales were also seized, police added.

Chance Jeffers, 29, and Hope Kinsman, 26, both of Toronto, face a variety of drug and weapon charges.