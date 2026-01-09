Alberta’s Smith calls on Carney to speed up major project approvals

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling on Ottawa to further speed up its approval process for major projects, saying she wants to see applications green-lit within six months.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects office, established last year, currently aims to complete regulatory reviews within two years.

Smith, in a letter to Carney shared on social media Friday, said that two years is too long, considering the recent U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to ramp up oil production in the South American country.

“Renewed Venezuelan crude production, supported by United States investment, will ultimately increase the amount of heavy oil bound for U.S. refineries and directly compete with Canadian production for limited refining capacity,” Smith said in the letter.

The premier, who said she had a “positive” meeting with Carney on Friday discussing the developments in Venezuela, has previously said Maduro’s capture underscored the need for new pipelines, including one to the West Coast being pitched and planned by her government.

Smith’s letter says an application for such a pipeline will be submitted by June, and asks that it be approved no later than fall.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for an even quicker approval of Alberta’s desired pipeline, saying Ottawa should sign off on it within 60 days of receiving the application.

A route for the pipeline and a private-sector proponent have yet to be determined.

Smith said in her letter that “within the current geopolitical context, timelines of up to two years are still woefully long” and put Canada at risk, especially since the U.S. is accelerating its own oil and gas projects.

“Any delay risks ceding market share, losing investment, and undermining Canada’s competitive position in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.”

Trump met with executives from 17 major oil companies Friday, saying he expected at least US$100 billion in investments to expand oil production in Venezuela, which has the largest proven reserves in the world.

The president also promised “government protection” for those investments, saying the U.S. was able to work with Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela’s interim president, and that the companies would be dealing with his administration directly when it comes to oil production.

Smith’s letter says there is proven demand for Alberta’s heavy oil in Asia and that a new pipeline — and an expansion of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline connecting her province to the B.C. tidewater — would secure further investments and stabilize oil prices, which make or break her government’s budgets.

“As a stable democracy with some of the most modern, efficient and lowest emissions intensity oil produced globally, Canada is uniquely positioned to significantly expand its role in global energy markets,” Smith wrote.

“The federal government must act with urgency to seize this opportunity, safeguard long-term economic security, and secure our energy future.”

Questions sent to Carney’s office about Smith’s call for quicker project approvals were forwarded to a spokesperson for Energy Minister Tim Hodgson.

Charlotte Power, Hodgson’s press secretary, said the government was working with Alberta to make sure the approval process for a bitumen pipeline was “clear and efficient.”

“When it comes to specific timelines, we are still in early stages but look forward to engaging with Alberta, B.C. and Indigenous communities further,” she said Friday in a statement.

Carney told reporters in Paris on Tuesday that he thought Canada’s oil would remain competitive, despite the removal of Maduro, because it is low risk and low cost.

Power said the government continues to monitor developments, but added that it’s “too early to speculate on the impacts on Canada’s oil industry.”

“Regardless of any potential long-term impacts, our government is taking bold action to transform our economy and energy industry into one that is diverse, independent and resilient to global shocks.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.

— with files from The Associated Press

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press