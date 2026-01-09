Flu has peaked in some provinces while nationally cases remain high but ‘stable or decreased’

A pharmacist prepares to administer a dose of seasonal flu vaccine to a patient at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2026 3:54 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 4:20 pm.

TORONTO — At least two provinces in Canada say flu activity likely peaked over the holidays, while national data shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year.

The latest national influenza data released Friday accounts for the holiday period of Dec. 14 to Jan. 3.

During the week of Christmas, the federal agency says the percentage of positive tests for influenza was the highest it has been over the past three seasons, at 33 per cent.

The following week, the rate of tests coming back positive for flu decreased to just over 27 per cent.

Dr. Adrina Zhong, a public health physician in Communicable Disease Control at Public Health Ontario, says the province reached its peak the week of Dec. 21 and has seen a “substantial decrease” of about 10 per cent since then.

Similarly in Alberta, a Primary and Preventative Health Services official says that influenza A activity remains elevated but has likely peaked in the province.

They said test positivity rate and case counts have started to decline after a steep rise, and hospital admissions are also beginning to drop.

“It’s too early to say for sure that we’re past the peak but the recent drop would correspond to the pattern in 2022 and 2023.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

