Mild temperatures, strong winds expected in Toronto on Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as high winds are expected to blow through the region.

Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h on Friday morning easing later in the day.

The weather agency also says showers and the risk of thunderstorms will push into the region this morning and have the potential to generate strong wind gusts near 70 to 80 km/h.

Toronto could see could see near record-breaking high temperatures today, with a high expected to be 12°C.

Meanwhile the record is 11.6°C, set back in 2008.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE!